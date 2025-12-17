(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 4 of 7]

    173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepares for jump training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    This work, 173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    86 AW
    31 FW
    173 AB
    NATO

