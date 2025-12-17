173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepares for jump training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)