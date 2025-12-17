173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct preflight equipment checks at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd AB “Sky Soldiers” are the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, postured to deploy rapidly in support of operations across multiple combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)