173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade checks parachute equipment during pre-jump preparations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Aviano AB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade contingency operations and allows the unit to deploy rapidly to contingency missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)