U.S. Army soldiers, U.S. Air Force Airmen, and Italian, British and Hungarian service members prepare to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Aviano AB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade contingency operations and allows the unit to deploy rapidly to contingency missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 08:14
|Photo ID:
|9450773
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-EE292-6801
|Resolution:
|5841x3886
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.