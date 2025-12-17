(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 6 of 7]

    173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers, U.S. Air Force Airmen, and Italian, British and Hungarian service members prepare to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Aviano AB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade contingency operations and allows the unit to deploy rapidly to contingency missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 9450773
    VIRIN: 251211-F-EE292-6801
    Resolution: 5841x3886
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    86 AW
    31 FW
    173 AB
    NATO

