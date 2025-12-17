173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers, U.S. Air Force Airmen, and Italian, British and Hungarian service members prepare to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Aviano AB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade contingency operations and allows the unit to deploy rapidly to contingency missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)