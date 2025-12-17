(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian McGlynn, 79th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Steel Knight over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2025. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 17:36
    Photo ID: 9449809
    VIRIN: 251211-F-RX751-1065
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight
    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight
    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight
    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight
    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight
    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight
    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    ROBE
    F-15C Eagle
    Aircraft
    reserve
    Exercise Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery