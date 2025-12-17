Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian McGlynn, 79th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Steel Knight over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2025. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)