U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian McGlynn, 79th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Steel Knight over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2025. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|12.11.2025
|12.17.2025 17:36
|9449800
|251211-F-RX751-1057
|5735x3226
|1.08 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.