A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 194th Fighter Squadron, Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, flies next to a KC-46A Pegasus after aerial refueling during Exercise Steel Knight off the coast of California, Dec. 11, 2025. The F-15 is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9449821
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-RX751-1108
|Resolution:
|5982x3365
|Size:
|664.83 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.