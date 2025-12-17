Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 194th Fighter Squadron, Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, flies next to a KC-46A Pegasus after aerial refueling during Exercise Steel Knight off the coast of California, Dec. 11, 2025. The F-15 is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)