Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Flavell, 79th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs an aircraft walk-around of a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Steel Knight at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9449804
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-RX751-1033
|Resolution:
|5996x3373
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
