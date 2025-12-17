Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies next to a KC-46A Pegasus after aerial refueling during Exercise Steel Knight off the coast of California, Dec. 11, 2025. The B-1 is a long-range, supersonic bomber built for high-speed, low-level missions and heavy conventional payloads. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)