Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Clark, left, and Staff Sgt. Mitch Melchor, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron air battle managers, perform command and control operations using a Roll-on Beyond Line-of-Sight Enhancement (ROBE) kit aboard a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Steel Knight over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2025. A ROBE is a self-contained communications suite that advances access to user gateways more efficiently to further combat effectiveness. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)