U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Clark, left, 1st Lt. Robert Mills, right, and Staff Sgt. Mitch Melchor, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron air battle managers, perform command and control operations using a Roll-on Beyond Line-of-Sight Enhancement (ROBE) kit aboard a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Steel Knight off the coast of California, Dec. 11, 2025. A ROBE is a self-contained communications suite that advances access to user gateways more efficiently to further combat effectiveness. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|12.11.2025
|12.17.2025 17:36
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.