AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier gets a firsthand look at a ground mobile vehicle while meeting with members of the 720th Special Tactics Group during his visit to Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. The 720th STG organizes, trains, and equips special tactics forces to project airpower and deliver air effects in the most complex and hostile environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)