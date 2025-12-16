AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, discuss AFSOC’s history in front of the Wall of Honor during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. The Wall of Honor highlights Air Commandos who have received either the Medal of Honor, Air Force Cross or Silver Star. Lohmeier visited with senior leaders and Air Commandos at Hurlburt Field to gain insight into AFSOC’s global mission set as the special operations component to the U.S. Air Force and the air component to U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)