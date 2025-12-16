(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, discuss AFSOC’s history in front of the Wall of Honor during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. The Wall of Honor highlights Air Commandos who have received either the Medal of Honor, Air Force Cross or Silver Star. Lohmeier visited with senior leaders and Air Commandos at Hurlburt Field to gain insight into AFSOC’s global mission set as the special operations component to the U.S. Air Force and the air component to U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9448543
    VIRIN: 251211-F-LD209-1225
    Resolution: 4792x3188
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    USECAF
    Hurlburt Field
    Matt Lohmeier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery