AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, discuss AFSOC’s honor tree program during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. The AFSOC honor tree displays ornaments inscribed with the names of fallen Air Commandos lost since the command’s establishment in 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)