    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

    AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier prepares for an AC-130J Ghostrider flight during his visit to Hurlburt
    Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. During the flight, Lohmeier learned about the recent modifications to the aircraft as well as planned modernizations to ensure AFSOC is prepared to execute advanced battle management and precision effects in future operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9448545
    VIRIN: 251212-F-LD209-1483
    Resolution: 4966x3304
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    USECAF
    Hurlburt Field
    Matt Lohmeier

