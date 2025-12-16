Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier prepares for an AC-130J Ghostrider flight during his visit to Hurlburt
Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. During the flight, Lohmeier learned about the recent modifications to the aircraft as well as planned modernizations to ensure AFSOC is prepared to execute advanced battle management and precision effects in future operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9448545
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-LD209-1483
|Resolution:
|4966x3304
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.