AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier prepares for an AC-130J Ghostrider flight during his visit to Hurlburt

Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. During the flight, Lohmeier learned about the recent modifications to the aircraft as well as planned modernizations to ensure AFSOC is prepared to execute advanced battle management and precision effects in future operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)