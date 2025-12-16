AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, greets Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. Lohmeier visited with senior leaders and Air Commandos at Hurlburt Field to gain insight into AFSOC’s global mission set as the special operations component to the U.S. Air Force and the air component to U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
