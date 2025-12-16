AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier participates in a small unmanned aircraft systems demonstration during his visit to Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. AFSOC is actively working to expand its use
of small unmanned aircraft to enable a highly adaptable and distributed force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9448546
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-LD209-1554
|Resolution:
|8105x5403
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
