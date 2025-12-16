AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier participates in a small unmanned aircraft systems demonstration during his visit to Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. AFSOC is actively working to expand its use

of small unmanned aircraft to enable a highly adaptable and distributed force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)