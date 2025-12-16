AFSOC showcases capabilities during USECAF visit to Hurlburt Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier meets with an MC-130J Commando II aircrew during his visit to Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. The MC-130J is equipped with a variety of systems that allow it to operate in various environments, ensuring Air Commandos are prepared to respond to emergencies, support ongoing military operations, and address new threats around the world. Lohmeier’s visit dove into how AFSOC is modernizing capabilities to ensure the command continues to enable the Joint Force with relevant force offerings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)