    Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider [Image 6 of 6]

    Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    The Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors at the start of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider’s retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. She was honored for a career that spanned nearly 29 years of leadership, mentorship, and service to Airmen across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

