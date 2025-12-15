Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors at the start of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider’s retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. She was honored for a career that spanned nearly 29 years of leadership, mentorship, and service to Airmen across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)