    Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider [Image 1 of 6]

    Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider, 432nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, presents the ceremonial U.S. flag to her mother following the flag-folding portion of her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. The flag symbolized her years of sacrifice, resilience, and commitment, supported by her family and the countless Airmen she led throughout her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 12:40
    VIRIN: 251118-F-NV774-2343
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    retirement

