Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider, 432nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, presents the ceremonial U.S. flag to her mother following the flag-folding portion of her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. The flag symbolized her years of sacrifice, resilience, and commitment, supported by her family and the countless Airmen she led throughout her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)