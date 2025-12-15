Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider, 432nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, smiles during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. The event recognized her legacy as a senior enlisted leader known for strengthening units, advocating for Airmen and building cohesive mission teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)