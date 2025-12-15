Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider, 432nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, stands with U.S. Space Force Col. Peter J. Flores (Ret.), former commander of Space Delta 12, after receiving the Legion of Merit during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. The award highlighted her impact across multiple commands, where she shaped enlisted culture and empowered Airmen and Guardians throughout her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)