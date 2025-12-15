Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Peter J. Flores (Ret.), former commander of Space Delta 12, presents U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider, 432nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, with her certificate of retirement during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. Her retirement marked the culmination of a career defined by unwavering dedication, distinguished service, and deep commitment to developing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)