Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider

First Sergeants salute as U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider, 432nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, adds her ribbon to the guidon during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. The Diamond Formation, a rare honor reserved only for a First Sergeant’s retirement, highlighted Schneider’s legacy as a leader who strengthened the First Sergeant corps and shaped the welfare, discipline, and development of Airmen throughout her nearly 29-year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)