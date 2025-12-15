(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider [Image 2 of 6]

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    First Sergeants salute as U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candi Schneider, 432nd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, adds her ribbon to the guidon during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2025. The Diamond Formation, a rare honor reserved only for a First Sergeant’s retirement, highlighted Schneider’s legacy as a leader who strengthened the First Sergeant corps and shaped the welfare, discipline, and development of Airmen throughout her nearly 29-year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 12:40
    VIRIN: 251118-F-NV774-2106
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Retirement ceremony celebrates career of CMSgt Candi Schneider [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

