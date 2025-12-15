379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Durle, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, attaches a hydraulic gauge to a self-generating nitrogen servicing cart within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Crew Chiefs use the cart to put nitrogen into aircraft tires and hydraulics to support flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)