379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Durle, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, maintains a self-generating nitrogen servicing cart within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. AGE supports operations by maintaining the equipment that directly impacts the operability of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)