379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Rios, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, tightens a bolt on a B7 hard stand within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Crew chiefs use the hard stand to easily overlook or gain access to the top of aircraft for maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)