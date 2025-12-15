(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Durle, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, attaches a hydraulic gauge to a self-generating nitrogen servicing cart within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. AGE Airmen are responsible for inspecting equipment, ensuring it is in operational use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9444808
    VIRIN: 251203-F-PQ421-2007
    Resolution: 4843x3222
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes
    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes
    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes
    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes
    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes
    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes
    379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    AGE
    maintenance
    equipment
    support
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery