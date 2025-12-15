U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Rios, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, tests the electrical surge of a metal rod within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. AGE directly affects operations by maintaining the equipment that aircraft maintainers use for flight missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
This work, 379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.