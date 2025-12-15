379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Rios, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, tests the electrical surge of a metal rod within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. AGE directly affects operations by maintaining the equipment that aircraft maintainers use for flight missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)