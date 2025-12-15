379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Durle, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, maintains a self-generating nitrogen servicing cart within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. AGE Airmen are vital to the projection of airpower, maintaining and delivering equipment that is used to keep aircraft flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)