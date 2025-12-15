379th Aerospace Ground Equipment supports from behind the scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Rios, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, maintains a B7 hard stand within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. AGE Airmen are responsible for inspecting equipment, ensuring it is in operational use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)