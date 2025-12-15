(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America

    90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    A 90th Missile Wing base honor guardsman stands ready before playing taps during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 13, 2025. WAA is an annual nationwide initiative that brings communities together to remember and honor U.S. veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 18:20
    Photo ID: 9444105
    VIRIN: 251213-F-HE787-1280
    Resolution: 4024x5030
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreaths Across America
    Honor Guard
    Wreaths Across America 2025

