90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America attendees enter the F.E. Warren Air Force Base cemetery to lay wreaths, Dec. 13, 2025. Through WAA, the placement of wreaths honors veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces and reflects the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)