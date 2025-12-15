90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Madison Laracuente, Wyoming News Now journalist, places a remembrance wreath on a fallen veteran’s gravestone at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 13, 2025. Through WAA, the placement of wreaths honors veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces and reflects the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)