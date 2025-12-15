Madison Laracuente, Wyoming News Now journalist, places a remembrance wreath on a fallen veteran’s gravestone at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 13, 2025. Through WAA, the placement of wreaths honors veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces and reflects the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9444126
|VIRIN:
|251213-F-HE787-1381
|Resolution:
|4493x3209
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.