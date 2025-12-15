90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Wreaths Across America attendee pays his respects to a U.S. veteran at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 13, 2025. Through WAA, the placement of wreaths honors veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces and reflects the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)