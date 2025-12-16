90 MW, Community Continue Wreaths Across America Tradition

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- Community members, military officials and local and state representatives gathered outside the F.E. Warren Air Force Base cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony, Dec. 13, 2025.

Held since 2007 on the second or third Saturday of December, this yearly tribute takes place across the United States simultaneously - a solemn moment in which communities across the nation come together in gratitude to veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites.

“This is a solemn and meaningful tradition that unites our nation in remembrance, respect, and gratitude,” said Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander. “We are gathered here not simply to place wreaths, but to pause, reflect, and remember those who wore the uniform of our nation and rest at our side.”

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray emphasized the importance of community involvement in honoring military service, noting that remembrance efforts like WAA are driven by citizens who take an active role in preserving the nation’s history.

“That’s what it takes - citizens, Americans like you and I - honoring those who have served and those who continue to serve,” Gray said.

After remarks from guest speakers and a tribute to the American flag, volunteers received wreaths to place at the gravesites of veterans laid to rest at the base cemetery.

Before placing each wreath, attendees were encouraged to speak the veteran’s name aloud, thank them for their service, and take a moment to reflect.

Through Wreaths Across America, not only are those who have passed remembered, but a message is carried forward to the next generation - gratitude for the freedoms enjoyed today and recognition of the cost at which they were secured.