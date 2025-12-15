90 MW, Community Come Together for Wreaths Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, and his wife Dawn pay their respects to a U.S. veteran during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 13, 2025. Through WAA, the placement of wreaths honors veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces and reflects the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)