Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Manzano, left, a mass communications public affairs specialist of the 113th MPAD, and Spc. Kenneth Collazo. a bridge crewmember with the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, stand at attention to receive an Army Commendation Medal during the 101st Troop Command's Best Warrior Competition Award Ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard's Readiness Center, Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The event highlighted the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and Soldier development, while top-performing Soldiers earned the opportunity to advance to higher-level Best Warrior competitions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)