Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

From left, U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Nieves and U.S. Army Pfc. Roberto Ortiz, culinary specialists assigned to the 192nd Field Feeding Platoon, pose for a photo during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard's Readiness Center, Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The event highlighted the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and Soldier development, while top-performing Soldiers earned the opportunity to advance to higher-level Best Warrior competitions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)