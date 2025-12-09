Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Army Achievement Medal and accompanying certificate are displayed on a table during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard Readiness Center in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The ceremony recognized U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command for their outstanding performance, discipline, and warrior ethos demonstrated throughout the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)