Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

U.S. Army Spc. Victor Villegas, assigned to the 1014th Quartermaster Company, stands at attention as he receives an Army Achievement Medal from 101st Troop Command Commander Col. Jose Santiago Travieso during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard's Readiness Center, Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The event highlighted the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and Soldier development, while top-performing Soldiers earned the opportunity to advance to higher-level Best Warrior competitions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)