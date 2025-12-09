Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command stand in formation before receiving Army Achievement Medals during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard's Readiness Center, Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The event highlighted the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and Soldier development, while top-performing Soldiers earned the opportunity to advance to higher-level Best Warrior competitions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)