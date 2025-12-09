Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Heredia, assigned to Echo Company, 238th Aviation Regiment, smiles alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Eliezer Olivera, 101st Troop Command command sergeant major, following the presentation of an Army Achievement Medal during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard's Readiness Center, Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The event highlighted the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and Soldier development, while top-performing Soldiers earned the opportunity to advance to higher-level Best Warrior competitions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)