    Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

    Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

    GURABO, PUERTO RICO

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Award recipients and leadership assigned to the 101st Troop Command pose for a group photo following the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard Readiness Center in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and Soldier development. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Location: GURABO, PR
    TAGS

    101st Troop Command
    Siempre Presente
    Puerto Rico National Guard

