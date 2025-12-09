Best Warrior Tryouts: 101st Troop Command Honors Its Top Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award recipients and leadership assigned to the 101st Troop Command pose for a group photo following the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at the Puerto Rico National Guard Readiness Center in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and Soldier development. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)