    Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 12 of 13]

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A delivery of two pallets of medical supplies weighing 4,000 pounds arrive at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, during a scheduled delivery, Dec. 12, 2025. The shipment is part of U.S. Southern Command’s “Juntos Por La Salud” (Together for Health) initiative which will expand its support to Panama’s health system through 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:50
    Photo ID: 9440366
    VIRIN: 251211-A-GF241-4579
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical supplies
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

