    Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 1 of 13]

    Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera addresses media during a medical supplies delivery at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. The shipment is part of U.S. Southern Command’s “Juntos Por La Salud” (Together for Health) initiative which will expand its support to Panama’s health system through 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:50
    Photo ID: 9440342
    VIRIN: 251212-A-GF241-6845
    Resolution: 5836x3891
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

