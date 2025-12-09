Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera addresses media during a medical supplies delivery at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. The shipment is part of U.S. Southern Command’s “Juntos Por La Salud” (Together for Health) initiative which will expand its support to Panama’s health system through 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)