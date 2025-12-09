Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera and Ministro de Salud Dr. Fernando Boyd Galindo receive a tour during a medical supplies delivery at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. The collaboration of the U.S. Southern Command and The Ministry of Health of Panama expect to reach over 10,000 patients across the country with the medical supplies donation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)