U.S. Army Lt. Col. Betty Martinez, a doctor of nurse practitioner assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, helps unload a shipment of medical supplies at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9440361
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-GF241-8870
|Resolution:
|5793x3862
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS