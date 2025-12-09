Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Betty Martinez, a doctor of nurse practitioner assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, helps unload a shipment of medical supplies at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)