U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera meets members of crew during a medical supplies delivery at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. Under our elected officials and directives from the Department of War, U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in Trauma, Dental care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Family medicine, Audiology, Midwifery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9440350
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-GF241-6319
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.