Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera meets members of crew during a medical supplies delivery at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. Under our elected officials and directives from the Department of War, U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in Trauma, Dental care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Family medicine, Audiology, Midwifery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)