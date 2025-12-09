Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Rodriquez-Torres, Senior Medical Non-Commissioned Officer of the Joint Security Cooperations Group-Panama, addresses media during a medical supplies delivery at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)